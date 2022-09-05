The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

AFL Queensland respond to reports of violence at Mount Isa AFL Grand Final

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated September 5 2022 - 6:56am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mount Isa AFL Grand Final turned ugly after the Tigers defeated the Young Guns to take home this year's Premiership. Picture Mount Isa AFL Facebook.

AFL Queensland have issued a statement following reports of fan violence at Mount Isa's AFL Grand Final on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.