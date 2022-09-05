AFL Queensland have issued a statement following reports of fan violence at Mount Isa's AFL Grand Final on Saturday.
Scenes turned ugly as supporters allegedly clashed with umpires and players after the Tigers defeated Alpurrurulam Young Guns 80-45 in the season decider.
Advertisement
An AFL Queensland spokeswoman said they were aware of an incident at Saturday's Grand Final and condemned the actions of a number of people.
"There is no place for violence in our game at any level, on either side of the fence," she said.
"The safety and experience of everyone involved - including players, umpires, spectators and officials - is of paramount importance in our game."
A Mount Isa AFL spokesman apologised for the incident, criticising the actions of "a few".
"A very big sorry to the umpires, what happened is extremely unacceptable and no one should ever have to be treated that way," the spokesman said.
"Violence is definitely not the answer and is not going to change the outcome of the game, it isn't going to achieve anything at all."
Police were present on the day but said no charges were laid.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.