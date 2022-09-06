The Island BMX Club will host a community clean up weekend on September 11 and 12 after vandals ripped through the club's facilities.
Club officials were notified of burning fires at the clubhouse on the morning of Saturday, August 27, and were greeted with a scene of destruction.
The BMX track was damaged, the toilet and shower facilities were completely burnt to the ground, while inside the clubhouse, nearly all equipment was destroyed with doors and windows ripped out and smashed.
Officials took to Facebook later that afternoon to express their dismay at what had happened.
"This has made us and I am sure club members heartbroken," the statement read.
The club has since vowed to continue after receiving overwhelming community support from organisations such as the Mount Isa Harley Owners Group who donated $14,000 to help fund the clean up.
Island BMX Club President Anthony Leonard said he was in tears when the Harley Owners Group phoned to offer its support.
"I couldn't believe it ... it was just totally unexpected," he said.
"We were at the stage of looking around and piecing things together to see what we think stuff's worth and what was salvageable and then that came along, and it's a huge step to rebuilding things."
Offers of generosity have flowed in from the community with everyone from plumbers and builders hoping to help.
"We've had some support offered from our local electrician who's going to disconnect the power from the burnt building and terminate all that so we can actually get the power turned back on," Mr Leonard said.
"It is heart-warming the amount of support that has been offered."
Club committee members will be at the track this weekend from 8am on Saturday and Sunday to assist with the clean up.
Mr Leonard said, "if you can spare sometime to assist, your assistance would be truly appreciated."
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
