Mount Isa's Multicultural Festival returned over the weekend as thousands gathered to celebrate the cultural traditions of New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.
Now in it's 25th year, the annual festival was founded by the Good Shepherd Catholic Church to pay tribute to the city's longstanding cultural diversity.
This year's edition of the festival entertained punters to traditional dancing, food, raffles, kids activities and live entertainment.
Chair Tony McGrady said this year's event smashed his expectations.
"It was a cold night ... and to be honest, I thought the numbers would be down a bit. They weren't and we got an excellent crowd," he said.
Mr McGrady said he was amazed by the generosity on display from the Mount Isa business community who's donations and sponsorships helped fund the festival.
"The Irish Club donated $10,000, Steelcon gave $3,500, you had other small businesses give whatever they sold. Best&Less gave us a big basket of stuff," he said.
"So, the generosity never fails to amaze me. No one has ever said 'no we're not going to give' because I think the business houses in town realise that this is their part of the community."
Organisers attempted to lure the Prime Minister of New Zealand and the Queensland Premier with invitations, however, both were unable to make it. Queensland Cooper MP Jonty Bush opened the festival in place of the Premier.
"We got a letter from the Premier apologising for not being there. She said I've been there before, it's one of the great festivals of Queensland," Mr McGrady said.
"So when you get a place like Mount Isa where the Premier of the State is sending us a letter saying it's one of the better festivals, there must be something we're doing right."
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
