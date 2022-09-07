September 8 is R U OK? Day, and local mental health advocate Tony Toholke says it is important that people check in with themselves as well as friends, families and colleagues.
Known to many in town as 'Tonka', Mr Toholke has long-been an advocate for mental health issues in the community and said one person should be asked 'R U OK?' first.
"It's fantastic to go and ask your colleagues and your friends and your family 'are you okay?'," he said.
"But just remember that you got to ask yourself that question sometimes. You have got to be okay to look after other people."
Mr Toholke has also spent the past year mentoring an employee named Morgan, who was referred to Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions by employment agency Workways.
Morgan, who lives with anxiety, was employed as a drill bit sharpener as the company wanted to offer a job opportunity to a Disability Employment Services participant.
"It was all about working to what he wanted and what he needed," Mr Toholke said.
"Otherwise we were gonna put unrealistic targets on him and either he's not going to get full benefit out of it, or we were going to scare him off."
Since he started at Sandvik, Mr Toholke has given Morgan more responsibility while ensuring the workload was appropriate.
According to Mr Toholke, who said he also deals with mental health issues, it was easy and necessary for employers to accommodate people like Morgan.
"We're all here to get the best out of life," he said
"We need to be very accommodating in what we do, and it's not hard for business to be flexible and to accommodate people and get the best out of everyone.
"We need to break down the stigma and barriers. You can still have a very productive life with mental illness, it's like any other illness as it's manageable and it's treatable."
Mr Toholke said it was important more people spoke up regarding mental health, as it could have a domino effect.
"If you do have a mental illness and your position is strong enough, stand up and be open and honest about it," he said.
"You'll find that your honesty about your own experience and mental health will provide somebody else permission to be honest about theirs."
Staff from Workways Mount Isa will spend the day out in the community handing out flowers, cupcakes and messages of support as part of R U Ok? Day.
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
