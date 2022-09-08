Members of the community came together recently to raise more than $2500 for cancer as part of a Daffodil Day fundraiser organised by North West Hospital and Health Service (HHS) at Mount Isa Hospital.
Daffodil Day is an annual appeal run by the Cancer Council designed to raise money for people impacted by cancer.
Mount Isa businesses showed their support with a range of donations including sweet treats, flowers, and balloons. Hospital operational staff also made hot meals as part of a luncheon held on the day.
North West HHS Cancer Care Nurse Unit Manager, Nicole Williams said she was blown away by the outcome.
"We are lucky to have such generous local businesses in the Mount Isa community who never hesitate to support us. It would not be possible to put on these events to raise much needed funds without the support of these amazing people in our community," she said.
North West HHS also thanked businesses for their generous donations as well as the hospital staff who donated food.
In total, the hospital raised $2540.10 which will be donated equally between Cancer Council Queensland and the Mount Isa Hospital Cancer Care Unit.
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
