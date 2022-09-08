The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Mount Isa Hospital fundraiser raises more than $2,500 people impacted by cancer

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated September 8 2022 - 5:23am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Daffodil Day fundraiser held at Mount Isa Hospital raised more than $2500 for people impacted by cancer. Picture supplied.

Members of the community came together recently to raise more than $2500 for cancer as part of a Daffodil Day fundraiser organised by North West Hospital and Health Service (HHS) at Mount Isa Hospital.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.