For North West Queensland-born Shirley Rogers, long roads were part and parcel of a job which often took her more than 2000 kilometres away from home.
Ms Roger's life on the road as a long haul truck driver is the perfect expression of resilience, and the embodiment of this year's theme for International Day of Older Persons.
This year's International Day of Older Persons will highlight the resilience and contributions of older women in the face of environmental, social, economic and lifelong inequalities.
The annual celebration was established in 1990 by the United Nations to promote the development of society for people of all ages.
Ms Roger's resilience propelled her from quiet beginnings on a remote cattle station to a major player in the Queensland transport industry.
Born in 1939 with a pioneering spirit, Ms Rogers grew up with her parents in Hughenden.
The family lived in shearer's quarters on her grandparents' sheep and cattle station. Her father was a shearer and her mother a cook in the shearing sheds.
"During the war I remember we used to turn all the blinds down and lights off, so the planes couldn't see," Ms Rogers said.
"Dad was out of work and we lived on rations - it was a hard life, but the nature was lovely."
Life remained simple for Ms Rogers, even after her marriage.
"When I got married, we had no power for six years, but we just got by," she said.
"Peter [my husband] earnt 20 pounds a week and I made all my clothes."
Ms Rogers began her trucking journey with husband Peter, a journey which taught her how to dodge kangaroos from behind the wheel. She would later go on to co-own trucking company Rogers Transport with her husband.
"We owned two trucks and we paid $79,000 for a brand-new Kenworth while now they cost half a million dollars," she said.
"We went in with not much and came out with less, but I didn't mind being on the road - we used to light fires and have barbecue dinners."
Ms Rogers said life on the road was "not for the faint-hearted", but advised city dwellers to "give it a go".
"Anybody can do that sort of work if they're interested enough," she said.
"Give me the country any day over the city, it is so nice and quiet and you can do what you like. I love the bush, I'd go back to the bush today."
Ms Rogers has since retired to Longreach. Her husband Peter was inducted into the National Road Transport Hall of Fame in 2014.
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
