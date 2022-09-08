Children in Doomadgee are being a helping hand after authors from Save the Children's Library For All program launched books relating to health and wellbeing.
The books are part of the Our Yarning collection, a growing collection of books written by and for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
Manager for the Children and Family Centre in Doomadgee Isabel Toby said culturally-relevant learning materials were important to engage children.
"Stories are an important part of Aboriginal culture, and we know that children engage more when they see themselves reflected in the characters in the books they are reading," Ms Toby said.
"Our Yarning not only empowers Aboriginal communities to create and share stories with their children but can also improve health literacy."
The books Let's Brush Our Teeth, Being Me - Emotional Intelligence and Healthy Self-Image and Germ Monsters were written by Doomadgee authors and are currently published in English, but may be translated into Gangalidda and Waanyi at a later date.
Ms Toby also said better education was key to improving health outcomes in the community.
"These new books will teach children about germs and how they can lead to infections and sickness, the importance of brushing their teeth and mental health," she said.
"The community of Doomadgee have really valued this opportunity for young people and elders to connect through their culture and create something they are rightly so proud of."
Author of The Dreaded Net, another book in the collection, Merrilee Lands said reading was an important skill for young people to develop.
"I did not have access to books at home whilst I was growing up, just what we were exposed to at school. The books I can recall reading were just not relevant," she said.
"The importance of books in preserving our stories and more importantly our cultural information and language for future generations.
"Also, the importance of learning to read and that it can open doors to the future and can be fun too - we just need to ensure our children see themselves and their experiences in books."
