Police have taken three juveniles in to custody after an incident at Mount Isa hospital this morning after reports of an armed person just after 10am this morning.
Police intercepted three juveniles allegedly in possession of replica weapon on Butler Street a short time later.
Members of the public were urged to stay away from the area while police dealt with the incident.
The children have been taken in to custody and dealt with under the Youth Justice Act. The item was seized.
No injuries were recorded and police have since confirmed there is no threat to the public.
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics.
