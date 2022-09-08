The North West Star
Three juveniles in custody after alleged possession of replica weapon at Mount Isa hospital

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated September 8 2022 - 7:45am, first published 6:30am
Police have taken three juveniles in to custody after an incident at Mount Isa hospital this morning after reports of an armed person just after 10am this morning.

JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

