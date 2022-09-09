A North West Hospital and Health Service (HHS) nurse has raised more than $40,000 for the Mount Isa Hospital Auxiliary Club.
A dedicated nurse, Phoebe Ryder spent the last few months raising money for the Hospital Auxiliary as part of this year's Isa Rodeo Community Quest in which she was crowned champion.
The 21-year-old also acted as an ambassador for the Isa Rodeo, a role she used to build community spirit by encouraging donations to the Auxiliary.
The Mount Isa Auxiliary Club is a charity that raises money to provide additional support for the Mount Isa Hospital and the North West HHS.
Ms Ryder said raising funds for the hospital was personal.
"Working in healthcare, I've been exposed to how much pressure our healthcare system has been under during the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.
"I wanted to play a role in supporting the important work that is done every day in our hospital."
As part of her fundraising efforts, Ms Ryder organised a number of events for the local community including a women's wine and tapas night, outdoor movie nights, Easter egg hunts, an evening ball and an 'Eat Street' food event.
She also organised raffles with prizes donated from local businesses.
Ms Ryder said she was grateful for the support of the community and thanked her team "Phoebe's Phorce" for their support.
"The whole experience was amazing! Watching events unfold and the community supporting them was the best."
North West HHS Chief Executive Craig Carey said the dedication Phoebe had shown over the last few months was inspiring.
"The effort that Phoebe has gone to throughout her journey is reflected in the significant contribution she has made to the Mount Isa Hospital Auxiliary," he said.
"Balancing work as a nurse and the commitment involved in giving back to the community in the way that she has is inspiring and will certainly make a positive difference to our local health services."
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
