Flags in Mount Isa have been flown at half-mast today following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Flags outside the Mount Isa City Council's Administration Building and Civic Centre on West Street have been lowered as a symbol of respect to mark the passing of Great Britain's longest serving monarch.
Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was queen of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms including Australia, since her reign began in February 1952.
King Charles became Australia's new monarch immediately under constitutional law, when his mother died in Scotland early this morning.
Mount Isa Mayor Danielle Slade paid tribute to the Queen's passing on behalf of the town.
"Her Majesty the Queen gave her country and Commonwealth everything she had to give, and for that we all loved her," Cr Slade said.
"She has left an amazing legacy, and I'm thankful that I got to grow up in a time when the most powerful person on the planet was an intelligent, kind and courageous woman."
Queen Elizabeth received a grand residence when she visited Mount Isa in 1970 as part of her Royal Visit to Australia.
While in town, the Queen and Prince Philip stayed at the Casa Grande. They visited the Mount Isa Royal Flying Doctor Service Base, toured the Buckley Avenue Flats, attended a mini-rodeo, and met more than 6,000 children, some travelling as far as Burketown and Birdsville to be there.
"Her Majesty the Queen will be forever Mount Isa's most loved Queen and sovereign when she stole hearts on her visit to the Isa in 1970," Cr Slade said.
"Her bedroom at Casa Grande is still in the original condition and is there waiting for the next royal visit.
"On behalf of Mount Isa, thank you and Rest In Peace your Majesty."
Flinders Shire Council has shown its respect to the late Queen, sharing a statement from Mayor Jane McNamara to its Facebook page.
"We are greatly saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the statement said.
"Alongside our fellow Queenslanders, we join with those mourning around the world and extend our condolences to the Royal Family at this difficult time."
The Mayor's tribute highlighted the region's affection for the late monarch, as numerous residents had made the trek to Townsville to welcome the Queen on her many visits.
"Queenslanders have a deep affection and great respect for Her Majesty and will fondly remember numerous visits Her Majesty made across our state," it said.
"Many of our Shire locals may recall lining the streets of Townsville to welcome the Queen on her numerous visits, and others will recall the pride to participate in the Queen's Baton Relay for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
"Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as one of the most inspiring and influential leaders of her time."
Flinders Shire Council are flying their flags at half mast, and say they will do so for the duration of the mourning period.
The North West Star understands Mount Isa City Council are planning on organising a condolence book for people to sign at the City Library in the coming days.
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
