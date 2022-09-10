As tributes flow for the late Queen Elizabeth II, the North West Star took a look back at Queen's 1970 tour of Mount Isa as part of her Royal Visit to Australia.
In April 1970 - the 200th anniversary of Captain Cook landing on the east coast of the continent - Australia had another distinguished visitor from Britain.
It was none other than Queen Elizabeth II accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh.
In Brisbane the Queen sailed up the Brisbane River to Newstead House and there was an equally grand residence when she came to North West Queensland.
In Mount Isa the royal couple were guests of Mount Isa Mines and stayed at Case Grande.
While in town, they visited the Mount Isa Royal Flying Doctor Service Base, toured the Buckley Avenue Flats, attended a mini-rodeo, and met more than 6,000 children, some travelling as far as Burketown and Birdsville to be there.
The Queen also presented sports trophies at Mount Isa Mines primary school.
Reporter Rosslyn Anning wrote at the time that eight-year-old Bernadette Dargan, from Cloncurrys St Josephs Convent, presented a bouquet to the Queen at Alexandra Park.
The Queen asked her how many children came from Cloncurry and the Duke asked do you have to work hard there? Bernadette said yes and Prince Philip replied, thats not so good then.
Reporter David Hooper wrote that the Queen visited the RFDS operations section and teleprinter room where she met Winifred Seaton, who was reportedly stunned at having spoken to the Queen.
I think we have all been kind of brainwashed that the Queen sits on a pedestal high up there above the heads of all ordinary people. She is just like anyone else. I was amazed at the casual way she walked through the base and spoke to us. She was marvelous, Winifred said at the time.
More than 17,000 people attended the mini-rodeo held on April 15, 1970.
The Duke is reported to have hardly taken his eyes from his binoculars while watching the action.
