North West Queensland basked in Olympic glory this week as triple Winter Olympian luge racer Alex Ferlazzo visited schools in the Isa region to inspire students to chase their dreams.
Ferlazzo's trip involved visits to Camooweal State School, Barkly Highway State School, Urandangi State School and St Joseph's School Cloncurry, where he shared his journey from Townsville to the Olympics.
The visit came as part of the Olympics Unleashed program which takes Olympians into schools around Australia to share their stories of resilience and persistence.
Ferlazzo was the first Australian to make three Olympic teams in the sport of luge after placing 16th at this year's Games in Beijing.
Born in Townsville, Ferlazzo said he wanted to tell students about his journey from growing up in North Queensland to competing at the Winter Olympics.
"I told my story in detail of what I've gone through from the beginning of luge to where I am right now," he said.
"I wanted to let them know that anything is possible."
It's not every day that someone from Townsville makes it to the Winter Olympics. Ferlazzo said he fell in love with luge after his mum found about the sport from a lady she met who was promoting the sport as part of a talent ID search.
"I had no idea what luge was, never heard of it before and she hadn't either," he said.
"We went down to Sydney, tried it out for the first time down there ... and it really spiked my interest, being a bit of a thrill seeker as a kid."
Upon visiting schools in North West Queensland, Ferlazzo said he tried to relate his presentation back to the children's lives by discussing themes of mental health, resilience and growing up.
"Stress and anxiety around kids and everyone these days is quite the topic so, I gave them some pointers on focusing on your breathing, ... and learning how to focus and concentrate better with a few drills," he said.
"Sport in general has really taught me a lot about just growing up as a human in this world."
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
