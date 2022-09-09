The North West Star
Triple Winter Olympian Alex Ferlazzo pays a visit to schools in the Isa region

JC
By Jeremy Cook
September 9 2022 - 5:00am
Winter Olympian Alex Ferlazzo visited schools in the Isa region this week to talk about resilience. Picture supplied/Urandangi State School.

North West Queensland basked in Olympic glory this week as triple Winter Olympian luge racer Alex Ferlazzo visited schools in the Isa region to inspire students to chase their dreams.

