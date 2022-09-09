As tributes flow for the late Queen Elizabeth II, former Mount Isa Mayor Tony McGrady recalled one of his brief encounters with the longstanding monarch.
Tony McGrady served as Mount Isa Mayor on two separate occasions. In between his terms as Mayor, he served as the State MP for Mount Isa for almost seventeen years.
While serving as Queensland Police Minister, Mr McGrady met the Queen and other members of the Royal Family at a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Coolum in 2002.
"She was a lovely, lovely woman," Mr McGrady said.
"That's not to say we had a long in-depth conversation, but she was just a lovely and enquiring person, and she asked lots of questions about Queensland."
The 2002 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Coolum was held almost six months after the September 11 attacks in the United States.
Mr McGrady recalled his brief encounter with the Queen, saying she congratulated him on the meeting's safety in the wake of protests and concerns surrounding the security of the conference.
"There was a view that is should have been cancelled or postponed because of the attacks," he said.
"But, I said to the [Police] Commissioner, can you get me a plan of the route from the Maroochydoore airport to the conference at the resort ... We know who the protester would be, I'm going to invite them into my office and offer them a place to protest."
The protesters were offered a block of land where they could peacefully protest on and the conference went ahead without any problems.
On the Sunday morning after the conference, the Queen was due to meet the people of Brisbane in the Roma Street Gardens in the Brisbane CBD. Several elderly Scottish ladies at the beginning of the meeting asked Mr McGrady if they could try to meet the Queen.
"The Queen comes up to me and says, Mr McGrady, they tell me that if it wasn't for you, this conference wouldn't have taken place," Mr McGrady said.
After she congratulated him, he asked if she could meet these ladies.
"Of course, where are they?" he recalled her saying.
Tributes have flown for Queen Elizabeth II in North West Queensland after her sudden death on Friday morning.
Flags were lowered to half-mast by various local governments in the region as Mount Isa Mayor Danielle Slade acknowledged the Queen's connection to the region.
"On behalf of Mount Isa, thank you and Rest In Peace your Majesty," Cr Slade said.
Flinders Shire Mayor Jane McNamara also acknowledged the region's affection for the late monarch.
"Many of our Shire locals may recall lining the streets of Townsville to welcome the Queen on her numerous visits, and others will recall the pride to participate in the Queen's Baton Relay for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games," Cr McNamara said in a statement posted to Flinders Shire Council's social media.
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
