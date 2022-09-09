The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Former Mount Isa Mayor Tony McGrady recalls encounter with Queen Elizabeth II

JC
By Jeremy Cook
September 9 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony McGrady recalled one of his brief encounters with Queen Elizabeth II after her sudden death on Friday morning. File pictures.

As tributes flow for the late Queen Elizabeth II, former Mount Isa Mayor Tony McGrady recalled one of his brief encounters with the longstanding monarch.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.