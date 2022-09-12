The spotlight shone on dozens of exceptional students last Thursday, as TAFE Queensland celebrated its 2022 Mount Isa Trade Excellence Awards.
Awards across nine categories were handed out at the event, with Charley Dekroo taking home two including the top accolade for "Outstanding Apprentice of the Year" Award.
Mr Dekroo, an FVS Air-conditioning and Electrical employee, also claimed the Electrical and Refrigeration Apprentice of the Year title.
"I feel very overwhelmed about winning. I haven't won anything in my life so this is a large milestone for me, I'm very happy," Mr Dekroo said.
"I love being accomplished in my trade. It's a beneficial trade and I've really liked the social and learning aspect of being at TAFE, everyone is willing to teach you.
"If anyone is interested in pursuing a trade career my advice would be to knuckle down, stay focused and gain all of the hands-on learning that you can while you're at TAFE," he said.
Other award recipients on the night included:
TAFE North Queensland Director of Trades Mark Patterson said the Mount Isa Trade Excellence Awards was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the hard work and success of young tradespeople.
"It gets harder every year to judge the nominees and I'd like to congratulate all of our finalists and winners, including Charley Dekroo for taking out the night's top prize.
"Charley is a mentor to other apprentices and is well-respected in the classroom and at his workplace. He is a very deserving winner of the Outstanding Apprentice of the Year Award," he said.
