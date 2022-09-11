Cloncurry turns the track pink for Ladies Day

Hundreds of racegoers attended the Ladies Day Races at Cloncurry and District Race Club on the weekend.
Held in conjunction with the Beat the Heat Festival, the races were abandoned due to unforeseen circumstances, however it did not stop patrons from taking part in the social events of the day.
This included Fashions on the Field, which sported many outfits in the theme "A Touch of Pink".
Winner Lady of the Track was won by Angie Nisbet and runner-up was Nicole Saunders.
Winner Man of the Track was James Delaney, Most Stylish Couple was Renee and Wade McConachy and Winner of Millinery was Alyce Spoors.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.