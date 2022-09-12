NICOLE Williams and Amy Jones were recognised for their community achievements at the Mount Isa Zonta Club's International Women's Day Dinner on the weekend.
Ms Williams picked up this year's Woman of Achievement award on the night, while Ms Jones won the Young Woman of Achievement award.
More than 300 people were in attendance for the ceremony which was held to recognise Mount Isa women who go above and beyond to contribute to the lives of others.
Former professional cricketer Kath Koschel delivered a guest speech to talk about her story of triumph over adversity and her journey from sports to founding the global Not for Profit Kindness Factory.
Approximately $10,000 was raised for Zonta charity projects through raffles and auctions during the event.
The awards night was initially scheduled for March earlier this year, but was postponed due to COVID complications.
Zonta is an international organisation which aims to empower women through service and advocacy and has been apart of the Mount Isa community since 1993.
Nicole Williams was one of four nominees for the Woman of Achievement award. Upon winning the award, Ms Williams said she was humbled and "honoured".
"It's very exciting to be recognized. For me, it was very humbling, because to me it's my job, it's what I do," she said.
Ms Williams was the first oncology nurse practitioner in Queensland and has worked in the Mount Isa Hospital Cancer Care Unit for eight years as a clinical nurse, a McGrath Foundation clinical nurse consultant, and as a nurse unit manager.
While studying for her master's degree, Ms Williams was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. She continued to work and study while undergoing treatment.
Ms Williams said the calibre of nominees were such that she was surprised when they started describing her as this year's recipient.
"It's strange to receive an award for doing everyday what I love."
Amy Jones was chosen from a field of 16 Young Woman of Achievement nominees for her involvement in the community.
"Being part of all this really pushed me to be an effective role model, it pushed me to be a leader," Ms Jones said.
Ms Jones will study a dual science and engineering degree at Queensland University of Technology and then return to Mount Isa to work in mining. She encouraged other young women to grasp "every opportunity that comes up".
"I wasn't interested in engineering but a careers counsellor said to go along to the engineering camp and now I'm an engineering ambassador and going to study it."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
