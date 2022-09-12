The North West Star
Nicole Williams and Amy Jones win Woman of Achievement awards at Mount Isa International Women's Day Dinner

By Jeremy Cook
Updated September 13 2022 - 5:15am, first published September 12 2022 - 12:42am
NICOLE Williams and Amy Jones were recognised for their community achievements at the Mount Isa Zonta Club's International Women's Day Dinner on the weekend.

