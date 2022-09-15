The North West Star
Traeger MP Robbie Katter says Blue Card Bill has "strong support"

By Jeremy Cook
Updated September 15 2022 - 6:33am, first published 5:00am
Traeger MP Robbie Katter has described support for his Blue Card Bill as "strong". Picture supplied.

KAP leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter has talked of "strong support" for his Blue Card Bill, following a series of public hearings into the bill last week.

