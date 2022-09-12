The North West Star
Condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II available at Mount Isa City Library

JC
By Jeremy Cook
September 12 2022 - 5:00am
Mount Isa Mayor Danielle Slade pictured with the condolence book at the City Library. Picture Mount Isa City Council Facebook.

A condolence book for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II has been made available at Mount Isa City Library for people to write messages to the Royal Family.

