A condolence book for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II has been made available at Mount Isa City Library for people to write messages to the Royal Family.
The book will be available at the City Library for the next two weeks before being sent to the office of Governor-General of Australia, David Hurley.
The book includes two photos of the Queen's Royal Visit to Mount Isa and her tour of Mount Isa Mines in 1970.
Mount Isa City Council Mayor Danielle Slade paid her tributes on Friday morning after news of the Queen's death reverberated around the world.
"Her Majesty the Queen will be forever Mount Isa's most loved Queen and sovereign when she stole hearts on her visit to the Isa in 1970," Cr Slade said.
"Her bedroom at Casa Grande is still in the original condition and is there waiting for the next royal visit," she said.
"My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. On behalf of Mount Isa, thank you and Rest In Peace your Majesty."
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
