Ulla Allen trumps in mid-week Mount Isa ladies golf tournament

By Judy Fangrath
September 12 2022 - 5:00am
Ulla Allen blitzed the field to take home the Ulla Allen trophy last week. Picture supplied.

An excellent roll up of ladies from the Mount Isa Golf Club took to the golf course last week to compete in the Ulla Allen trophy and the first two rounds of the Club Championships.

