An excellent roll up of ladies from the Mount Isa Golf Club took to the golf course last week to compete in the Ulla Allen trophy and the first two rounds of the Club Championships.
Ulla Allen romped home with an excellent score of 74 nett midweek, blitzing the rest of the field to take home the Ulla Allen trophy in what was the second 18-hole Monthly Medal event for September.
The runner up award went to Sandra Beattie with 77 nett, while ball rundown honours went to Glenda Fietz and Judy Fangrath.
Nearest to pins were won by Sandra Beattie on hole 18 and Ulla Allen on holes 11 and 14.
Following the close of play, September's monthly medal honours were decided with Tarrene Frost coming up trumps in the silver division with 67 nett.
Rebecca Nankivell 68 nett claimed Bronze 1, while Renee Vassallo claimed Bronze 2 with 77 nett.
The putting champion was Tarrene Frost with 26 putts.
The ladies took to the golf course again on Saturday and Sunday to compete in the first two rounds of the Club Championships.
Leading the A grade competition at the close of play was Angie Sciascia with a combined gross score of 175, nine shots ahead of her nearest rival.
In the B Grade competition, Judy Fangrath took poll position only holding the lead by two shots from her nearest rival Ulla Allen.
In the C Grade gross competition, Renee Vassallo was leading the field.
The final round of the championships will be held this Saturday.
