The Outback Festival is set to return to Winton next week, with this year's event marking half a century since its inception.
Running from September 23-25, the festival is tipped to draw thousands of people to the tiny outback town which normally has a population of 856.
This year's event is a special, one-off affair as the festival is held every odd year and festival coordinator Robyn Stephens OAM said the event was sure to be a ripper.
"The very first Winton Outback Festival was launched back from small beginnings in 1972, an idea originally conceived by locals out of years of devastating drought with the desire of our local community to put Winton on the map," she said.
"Fast forward to 2022 and our popular biennial event has drawn thousands of visitors from across Australia and overseas to Winton every odd year."
A wide range of festivities are on offer, including a street party featuring live music and entertainment, kids' activities and open-air movies.
There will also be a 50th anniversary gala dinner paying tribute to the festival as well as the Royal Flying Doctor Service, with music provided by the 1RAR Military Band and fireworks.
The festival will also pay tribute to Banjo Paterson, and on the Saturday of the festival Winton's 'Little Swaggies' will march through the town to the tune of Waltzing Matilda.
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
