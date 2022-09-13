The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

North Queensland Cowboys invite young Mount Isa footy players to train with academy

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated September 13 2022 - 6:32am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryder Soper will join three other Mount Isa school students in Townsville later this year to train with the North Queensland Cowboys junior academy. Picture supplied.

Four young footy players have been invited to train with the North Queensland Cowboys junior academy later this year after impressive performances at a recent Mount Isa school tournament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.