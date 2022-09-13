Four young footy players have been invited to train with the North Queensland Cowboys junior academy later this year after impressive performances at a recent Mount Isa school tournament.
Ryder Soper, Shane Simmons, Roman Body and Ryley Eggmolesse will travel to Townsville in November and January for a chance to impress Cowboys' coaches before they select players for the club's "Greenhorns" academy.
The Cowboys' "Greenhorns" academy provides a pathway to the NRL for promising young rugby league players.
The boys currently attend school at Good Shepherd and Spinifex State College, and were scouted by a Cowboys recruitment officer after competing in the School of Origin tournament between the two schools.
Ryder Soper said he was excited when he received the phone call telling him of the opportunity.
"It's pretty much where I've been trying to get to the past couple years," Soper said.
"I've done extra training every single day for the past year. I've gone to the gym every day, I've done school training, club training, rep training and pretty much anything I can really do."
Roper joined the 3sons High Performance Rugby League program last week where he'll continue to train in preparation for Townsville.
A keen footy player since the age of five, Roper said he's always been keen to grasp new opportunities.
"The more you go away and play footy, the more it makes you want to chase that sort of dream," he said.
Soper thanked his coaches Nigel Tremain, Travis Roberts and Jericho Young, and his sponsors at Mount Isa Mining Supplies for their support.
"I would be nowhere without these people, they've pretty much given me all these opportunities and I've just had to act on them."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
