Mount Isa to host ceremony for Queensland Miners Memorial Day

September 13 2022 - 9:00pm
The site of the Mount Mulligan mine disaster where 75 lives were lost in 1921. File picture.

Mount Isa residents will have the opportunity to pause and reflect on Queensland Miners Memorial Day to honour those who have lost their lives working in Queensland mines.

