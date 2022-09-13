Mount Isa residents will have the opportunity to pause and reflect on Queensland Miners Memorial Day to honour those who have lost their lives working in Queensland mines.
The ceremony will be held on the Civic Centre front lawns at 7.30am on Monday, September 19. It will include a Welcome to Country, reading, prayer, minute's silence, and wreath-laying. Light breakfast and refreshments will be available.
Queensland Miners Memorial Day is an annual celebration which held on September 19 which marks the anniversary of the Mount Mulligan mine disaster in 1921, the state's worst mining accident and the third-worst in Australia.
Miner Workers Memorial Advisory Committee Chair Tony McGrady said the service will also be a time to reflect on the importance of remaining vigilant about protecting the safety and health of mine workers.
"I appeal to the people of Mount Isa to turn out in full force on Monday, September 19, to remember those mine workers who died in the industry and pay our respects to those of our deceased family and friends who lost their lives providing the future that we all enjoy today," Mr McGrady said.
"This function is a memory of those people who were part of the great Mount Isa mining industry and should never be forgotten.
"To me, these events are also a celebration of the vast improvement in the safety in the local mining industry and should be a reminder to management and staff that we must always continue to strive to improve the safety in this vital industry for Mount Isa, Queensland and Australia."
Mayor Danielle Slade, who is also a member of the Mine Workers Memorial Advisory Committee, said the service will be an opportunity for local residents to remember and pay their respects to mine workers.
"The Advisory Committee is working diligently towards the establishment of a memorial for North West mine workers, and we are hopeful of this being completed in two years' time, and for Mount Isa to host that year's Miners Memorial Day Service for Queensland," Cr Slade said.
"I encourage everyone to attend the Miners Memorial Day ceremony."
