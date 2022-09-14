Two North West residents, Jarrod Cook and Regan Lynch, have each been awarded a $30,000 bursary by agricultural scholarship organisation Nuffield Australia.
The pair were recognised among nineteen recipients for 2023 scholarships, with the bursary funding travel and study to further improve the nation's agricultural industry.
Manager of several Knudsen cattle stations in and around Hughenden, Mr Cook plans to use the money to travel internationally and study how to better prepare cattle for feedlot entry.
Mr Cook said acclimatising cattle before they enter feedlots can reduce mortality rates and medical costs while improving gains.
"I believe that proactive backgrounding provides an opportunity for our industry to achieve continuous improvement in animal welfare practices, livestock production rates, environmental stewardship and resource usage, and profitability throughout the feedlot sector," he said.
"Through further study and investigation, I hope to encourage industry-wide adoption of backgrounding, through the incentivisation of a premium that is compensated to producers for their efforts."
Ms Lynch is a veterinarian and plans to use her bursary to study international attitudes towards biosecurity in countries that have completed or are undergoing extensive disease eradication programs.
The Hughenden veterinarian said the research would help improve biosecurity practices in the beef industry, where biosecurity incursions are an acute concern.
"The current incursions of Japanese encephalitis virus and the increasing risk of incursion of lumpy skin disease and foot and mouth disease highlight the need to understand producers' attitudes to biosecurity," she said.
Both research projects align with agricultural industry strategic priorities, including Red Meat 2030, which seek to adapt the industry to emerging challenges.
Nuffield Australia chief executive officer and 2013 scholarship recipient Jodie Redcliffe said all nineteen recipients would have a big impact on the industry.
"All our scholars are tackling topics that are important to the sustainability of the industry they love," she said.
"Whether that's by optimising productivity, meeting market requirements, enhancing biosecurity, reducing chemical inputs, adapting to climate change or improving animal welfare."
