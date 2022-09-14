The North West Star
Two Flinders Shire residents have been awarded Nuffield Scholarships

September 14 2022 - 5:00am
Two North West residents, Jarrod Cook and Regan Lynch, have each been awarded a $30,000 bursary by agricultural scholarship organisation Nuffield Australia.

