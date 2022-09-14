The North West Star
BOM predicts early La Nina wet season

Updated September 15 2022 - 12:01am, first published September 14 2022 - 11:30pm
WATCH: BOM predicts early La Nina wet season

Northern Australia will likely be in for an early wet season, after the Bureau of Meteorology confirmed another La Nina event is under way in the tropical Pacific.

