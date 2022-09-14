BOM predicts early La Nina wet season

Northern Australia will likely be in for an early wet season, after the Bureau of Meteorology confirmed another La Nina event is under way in the tropical Pacific.
The third La Nina event in a row, combined with a continuing negative Indian Ocean Dipole will likely mean more cyclones and an early wet season onset in northern Queensland, and more flooding in eastern Australia.
According to the BOM, during a La Nina event, there are typically more tropical cyclones to be expected in northern Australia, with twice as many making landfall than during El Nino years.
"The first cyclone to cross the Australian coast also tends to occur earlier in the season," the BOM said in a statement.
"The only years with multiple severe tropical cyclone landfalls in Queensland have been La Nina years.
"This means an increased likelihood of major damage and flooding related to strong winds, high seas and heavy rains from tropical cyclones."
The BOM also predicts the monsoon onset in Australia's tropical north will come two weeks earlier this year, due La Nina.
"This means that rainfall in the northern tropics is typically above-average during the early part of the wet season for La Nina years but only slightly above average during the latter part of the wet season."
