The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Changes to Mount Isa waste collection start October 1

Updated September 15 2022 - 5:19am, first published 4:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Isa City Council has reminded residents of upcoming changes to waste collection commencing from October 1. Picture Mount Isa City Council.

The Mount Isa City Council has reminded residents of upcoming changes to residential bin collection services which will take effect on October 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.