The Mount Isa City Council has reminded residents of upcoming changes to residential bin collection services which will take effect on October 1.
Collection routes and pick-up days will remain the same, however, collections will commence from 6am.
If bin collection falls on a public holiday then it will be collected on that day from October onwards.
"It's recommended that residents put their bins out the night before, to ensure collections at the earlier start time are not missed," a spokeswoman for the Council said.
"Bins should be placed on the kerb, at least 2 metres from any obstructions such as trees, cars or poles.
"Bin lids must fully close. Bins that are overfull or weigh more than 70kg cannot be lifted by collection vehicles. Grass clippings, dust or vacuum dust should be bagged before placing in the bin," she said.
The Council also reminded residents that live ammunition, needles, syringes, liquid waste (including paints, thinners and oils), hot or smouldering material, and items over 1 metre long (including tree branches) were not permitted in household bins.
