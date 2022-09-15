The North West Star
Winton, Queensland's top Tiny Tourism Town, took second at the national tourism industry awards

Joe Colbrook
Joe Colbrook
Updated September 16 2022 - 1:00am, first published September 15 2022 - 9:00pm
Winton, Queensland's top Tiny Tourism Town, came second at the national awards. Picture supplied

Winton has won second place at the national tourism industry awards, being beaten for the top spot by Strahan, Tasmania.

