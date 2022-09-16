The annual Dajarra Rodeo and Campdraft has kicked off, with the town brimming with anticipation for three days of traditional bush rodeo, campdraft and gymkhana.
The event is a grand community drawcard with support from the Cloncurry Shire Council and numerous local businesses.
The action kicked off this morning with the Novice Draft and the Encouragement Draft which was followed by the juvenile, and the mini drafts.
The rodeo arena will then come alive tonight for the bull and bronc rides.
The Maiden Draft and the Ladies Draft will kick off Saturday morning before the the juvenile, junior and mini gymkhana events get underway in the rodeo arena.
Then, starting at midday in the arena again, will be the buckjump, bullock ride, bronc ride, barrel races, ladies breakaway roping, steer ride, team roping, unheld calf ride, ladies steer undecorating, steer wrestling, bull ride and the wild camel ride.
DJs will be on hand to entertain punters after the rodeo action on Friday and Saturday night.
The rodeo will finish with the open draft on Sunday.
Organisers have reminded punters that campsites are unpowered and campers should keep the grounds tidy by bringing rubbish bags.
