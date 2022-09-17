YOUR SAY: Star readers' letters

Despite all the talk of net-zero, it was alarming to discover that Australia's emissions rose by 1.5 per cent in the year to March 2022 ("Data shows rise in Australian emissions" The North West Star (online), 31/8). And Australia is not an isolated case. Earlier this year, the International Energy Agency reported that "global CO2 emissions rebounded to their highest level in history in 2021". Despite all the scientific warnings, extreme weather events such as the current devastating floods in Pakistan, and the "poor and deteriorating" state of our environment, we continue on our extractive and polluting pathway. What will it take for us to change? For me, it's optimism for a future with abundant clean energy, safe air, healthy food, and thriving ecosystems for my children to enjoy. It's time we all held ourselves and our governments accountable for a sustainable pathway forward.