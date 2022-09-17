YOUR SAY: Star readers' letters

Congratulations to Jarrod Cook and Regan Lynch, who join 17 other aspiring young agricultural leaders as 2023 Nuffield Scholars ("Nuffield Scholarships for North West residents", North West Star, 15/9). It seems fitting that, in 2023, more women than ever will join the prestigious Nuffield program and that topics centre on sustainability in agriculture. As we collectively tackle significant environmental challenges, we should all be grateful that our young agricultural leaders are passionate and proactive in learning how to, among other things, reduce chemical inputs, improve biodiversity on agricultural land, optimise land use productivity, and minimise their climate impacts. Best of luck to the 2023 cohort as they undertake their important studies.
Amy Hiller
The appalling scene of Australian Greens Leader Adam Bandt, his Deputy Mehreen Faruqi and many of their followers virtually celebrating the death of our former Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II, within minutes of its announcement permanently puts an end to the myth that the Greens are a "humanitarian" Party.
Their behaviour since the announcement of our Queen's death - the very same monarch they pledged allegiance to when they were sworn into Parliament - is more fitting for a University campus politics club. It reveals exactly the true nature of the people we are dealing with here.
Rank ideological politics and the ability to kick someone while they're down rules supreme with these people.
It is nothing short of despicable that Bandt and Faruqi have conducted themselves entirely unfittingly for a Member of Parliament, let alone the Leader and Deputy Leader of a political party in the Australian Parliament.
They and the people supporting them should hang their heads in shame. It is completely un-Australian.
Matt Eggleston
Despite all the talk of net-zero, it was alarming to discover that Australia's emissions rose by 1.5 per cent in the year to March 2022 ("Data shows rise in Australian emissions" The North West Star (online), 31/8). And Australia is not an isolated case. Earlier this year, the International Energy Agency reported that "global CO2 emissions rebounded to their highest level in history in 2021". Despite all the scientific warnings, extreme weather events such as the current devastating floods in Pakistan, and the "poor and deteriorating" state of our environment, we continue on our extractive and polluting pathway. What will it take for us to change? For me, it's optimism for a future with abundant clean energy, safe air, healthy food, and thriving ecosystems for my children to enjoy. It's time we all held ourselves and our governments accountable for a sustainable pathway forward.
Amy J
Although I feel for the 250 employees, it was pleasing to read that Glencore has a Detailed Closure Plan for Lady Loretta Mine ("Mount Isa Mines planning for end of Lady Loretta in 2025" North West Star, 16/7). Ensuring that the "mined land is restored to its original condition" through planting vegetation, supporting the return of local fauna, and respecting the cultural heritage of Indigenous people, are all vital aspects of stewardship of our natural environment. In the current period of great environmental challenges, ensuring that we rehabilitate and regenerate our land is a crucial component of living sustainably and in harmony with our natural world.
Name and address supplied.
I'm hoping that council has the skate park open for school holidays, or will it be like the waterpark and have it closed during the peak period? The waterpark closed at Christmas was ridiculous and still been no works there, obviously not trying to keep young kids amused.
Name and address supplied.
