The story of a legendary bank robbery is set to be told on film for the very first time in North West Queensland as Cloncurry increases its reputation as the prime destination for filmmakers.
"The Bank Manager" will tell the legendary story of the 1932 Cloncurry bank robbery as part of a short film shot by Cloncurry siblings Luke and Madeleine Chaplain.
The siblings spent five days filming in Cloncurry with an all Queensland cast and crew as part of the Cloncurry Shire Council's Film Incentive Program. The Council is one of only two councils in the state actively encouraging producers to film in the region.
It is the second time in the past two years that Cloncurry has played host to television and film crews after Channel 10 brought production of it's Survivor series to town in 2021.
Quamby Studios' Filmmaker and Producer Luke Chaplain said the film tells the story of one of "Australia's greatest mysteries".
"It's sort of folklore and legend up there," he said.
"It was quite a sophisticated robbery for the time. Some keys were cut and then when they were in one of the banks robbing it, they actually found the keys to the other bank in town, and ended up robbing it as well."
No one was ever charged as a result of the robbery which has remained a cold case to this very day.
Set during the Great Depression, Mr Chaplain said the film was almost an ode to society's underclass.
"It was during a recession and the banks were pretty ruthless with the townsfolk and graziers about what they were doing with their lending and interest rates.
"I guess it's maybe a little bit of the power to the people."
The short film's production has been heavily supported by the Cloncurry Shire Council who have been offering financial incentives for filmmakers to film within the Shire.
Cloncurry Shire Council Mayor Greg Campbell said having production of the "The Bank Manager" in town was an economic and cultural boost to the region.
"There are not many backdrops as dramatic as the rugged outback landscape of Cloncurry. The red ranges, spinifex and waterways have already played host to Channel 10's Survivor in 2021, and now in a wonderful serendipity, we have The Bank Manager, written and produced by two brilliant Outback Queensland-born creatives, and starring some of Australia's best known actors," he said.
"Cloncurry has a truly unique landscape and is one of few places that can offer extraordinary terrain, open plains and waterways all in one location. It also offers a range of local businesses that are able to support film making in the region.
"We welcome any film makers to consider Cloncurry as a film location and encourage them to make the most of Council's support."
Mr Chaplain said the film had taken a collaborative approach with the Council from the very beginning.
"It's quite revolutionary what Cloncurry Shire Council is doing with their film incentive," he said.
"It's been a collaborative approach from the very beginning. Their willingness to pivot and adapt is a huge incentive for filmmakers."
Screen Queensland's Chief Creative Officer Dr Belinda Burns said Screen Queensland were looking to bolster the state's reputation as a film-friendly state.
"The introduction of the film incentive cements the Council's readiness to engage with screen producers to bring economic and employment benefits to the people of Cloncurry," she said.
"It builds on the positive experiences the screen industry has enjoyed in the region, established through productions like Australian Survivor, and Screen Queensland is pleased to support opportunities for more filmmaking to take place in the Cloncurry shire."
Filming was shot over five days in Cloncurry during early September. The film is expected to be released in 2023.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
