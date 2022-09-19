Dust settles on Dajarra Rodeo and Campdraft

The dust has settled once more on the annual Dajarra Rodeo, Campdraft and Gymkhana, after an action packed weekend of riding and racing.
The action got underway on Friday morning in the campdraft arena beginning with the Novice, Encouragement, Juvenile and Mini Drafts.
The rodeo arena provided the drawcard entertainment on Saturday with punters treated to a range of events including barrel races, bull riding, calf riding and steer wrestling.
The event ended in the campdraft arena on Sunday with the open draft.
Held annually, the event draws large crowds from around the region and attracts the support of many local business and community members
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
