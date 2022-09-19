The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Dust settles on Dajarra Rodeo and Campdraft

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated September 19 2022 - 6:19am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The annual Dajarra Rodeo, Campdraft and Gymkhana took place over the weekend. Pictures Lever Action Images.

The dust has settled once more on the annual Dajarra Rodeo, Campdraft and Gymkhana, after an action packed weekend of riding and racing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.