A few last-minute scheduling changes weren't enough to deter punters for this year's edition of the Cloncurry Beat the Heat Festival.
Melbourne rock group Kingswood stepped up to headline the festival on day one after Busby Marou pulled out due to ill health. Unforeseen circumstances also forced organisers to abandon races on day two.
Despite the late changes, organisers said the event was a "great success", after a weekend full of music, food, fashion and local flavour.
The festival kicked off with the Street Party on day one. With 1448 tickets sold to the party, eager attendees raced in to jump on carnival rides and get a good position for Bluet and Bingo's first live appearance in Cloncurry.
Australian folk band "The Hillbilly Goats" followed up with a performance packed full of energy that got the crowd dancing.
The Curry Cook-Off competition drew excitement as punters queued to get a taste of the culinary creations. The competition was won by "Chop it Like it's Hot" featuring team members Katrease Moxham and Peta McIntyre.
Filling out the Street Party was the Mine Cart Rally which involved eight teams battling it out for first place. The "D-Crew Delinquents" team, comprised of Tom Daysh and Jaggar Ablett, were victorious, finishing ahead of runners-up "EVAcuate".
Melbourne band "Kingswood" were rushed in at the last-minute to headline the Street Party, having delayed their flight to the US to join locals in Cloncurry.
Cloncurry Shire Mayor Greg Campbell said he was pleased to be a part of another successful Street Party.
"It was great to see so many community members at the event, enjoying all that was on offer," he said.
"We live in a great town, and the event was a real celebration of this."
For day two, hundreds of racegoers attended the Ladies Day Races at Cloncurry and District Race Club where organisers were forced in to changing the day's race program due to unforeseen circumstances.
Without the day's race program, fashions were the focus as punters sported a range of different outfits in the theme "A Touch of Pink".
Lady of the Track was won by Angie Nisbet and the runner-up was Nicole Saunders. The Man of the Track was James Delaney, the Most Stylish Couple was Renee and Wade McConachy, and the Winner of Millinery was Alyce Spoors.
Day three of the festival featured the Cloncurry Sunday Markets at Mary Kathleen Memorial Park.
The inaugural PCYC Digger Dash attracted a number of competitors all looking to place a time in the 100 Yard Dash. The day was rounded out with the Tug-a-War competition, novelty games, an AFL clinic and T20 Town versus Country cricket game during the evening.
