The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

OPINION: Australia needs calm debate on a Republic

By The Canberra Times
Updated September 20 2022 - 12:57am, first published September 19 2022 - 10:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mourners line up to pay their respects to the Queen at Westminster Hall. Picture Getty Images

This week Elizabeth II, the Queen of Australia, will be interred in the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel within Windsor Castle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.