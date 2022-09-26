Community efforts to clean up the Island BMX Club have been underway after vandals tore through the club's facilities last month.
Club officials were notified of burning fires at the clubhouse on the morning of Saturday, August 27, and were left heartbroken as they arrived to see the facility in ruins.
This moment of emotional grief prompted an outpouring of community support with various organisations donating money and offering to help clean up.
Mount Isa Bow Hunters Club donated $1000, while the Harley Owners Group gave a huge $15,000. CNW Electrical also helped supply JB Electrical with equipment needed to disconnect and reconnect power to the burnt clubhouse.
Ergon Energy's Mount Isa crew were also busy helping restore the clubhouse to its former glory.
When Ergon Energy's Kieren Vonhoff attended the initial fault call to disconnect the power on the day of the arson attack, he was moved to see club members in tears.
Mr Vonhoff said his crew offered to spend the afternoon cleaning up the site.
"I'm passionate about this community and local sporting clubs are an important part of it, so I thought we could lend them a hand to clean up the site after vandals destroyed their clubhouse," Mr Vonhoff said.
"It's amazing what you can achieve in a few hours with a crew of volunteers who have a lot of community spirit.
"After disconnecting their power in a fire emergency, we wanted to empower the Island BMX club to get back on track and stay connected to the community."
