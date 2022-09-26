The North West Star
Outpouring of support for Island BMX Club after vandalism incident

By Jeremy Cook
Updated September 26 2022 - 11:44pm, first published 11:30pm
Ergon Energy's Mount Isa crew helped clean up the clubhouse after being called to disconnect the power. Picture Ergon Energy.

Community efforts to clean up the Island BMX Club have been underway after vandals tore through the club's facilities last month.

