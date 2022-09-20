Richmond graziers largest buyers at National Braford sale

The National Braford sale attracted plenty of commercial buyers from crossbreeding operations, who were seeking the unique offering of top genetics.
With plenty of bulls on offer this year, it was evident why volume buyers continue to attend this sale, as many appreciated the variation in prices across the lots.
The Murray family of ACM Grazing once again established themselves as the top bulk buyer, with their name and bid card 52 called out 21 times at this year's sale.
ACM Grazing managed to secure a draft of 21 bulls for an average of $7523.80/hd.
The Murrays are based at Oban Station, a 24,281 hectare cattle property near Richmond, where they run a mixed breeding and fattening cattle operation in conjunction with their three other properties; Artesian Downs, Athlone Station and Rowen-Lynn.
In recent years, the Murrays have pursued to bulk up their Braford bull numbers.
The Murrays were the largest volume buyers last year, purchasing 22 Braford bulls.
Ms Murray said it's great to be able to choose from such a large and diverse range of genetics.
"We tend to do a bit of research before we attend each sale and we enquire about data collection on the dams of the bulls being offered," she said.
"This ensures that we'll be buying superior, proven animals, which have been produced to target the same traits we do, with fertility being the priority.
"The more data on dams we can get the better."
Due to their tougher country at Athlone, 70km north of Richmond, their bulls don't often come in at muster.
Ms Murrays says they try to buy as many quality bulls as possible for that purpose.
"We're also trying to go a little bit softer up here for our Braford herd, which is predominantly high Brahman content," she said.
"We're also mindful of buying bulls with a large amount of red around their eyes, to avoid cancers, which can occur under our harsh northern sun if there's too much white around the eyes."
Ms Murray says the families properties have been blessed with a fantastic season, due to some unusual winter rain.
"It has certainly been one of the best seasons we've had in a long time and our country is ready for a good wet to come," she said.
"There might be a bit of a low in the cattle market at the moment, but where just increasing our numbers - ready for when it surges again.
"It might take a few years, but I think it's still pretty safe to say it will happen again.
"The demand will come back, as the world population is only increasing and people need protein."
The Murrays plan to buy more bulls from out of the paddock in the near future.
Queensland support from commercial operations remained invaluable, with other volume buyers like Coolibah Creek Pastoral, Tigrigie Cattle Co, Price family, and Broadford Pastoral Co, taking advantage of the quality on offer.
Coolibah Creek Pastoral paid top money to secure 11 bulls for a top price of $35,000 for Carinya Agnew, and average of $16,090/hd.
Tigrigie Cattle Company, Moorabinda, Taroom, purchased six bulls for a top price of $24,000 for Little Valley Nash, and average of $16,166/hd.
LF and AD Price also secured six bulls for a top price of $22,000 for Little Valley Murphy, and average of $14,000/hd.
Broadford Pastoral Company, Broadford, Hughenden, bought five bulls for a top price of $19,000 for Sunny Lawn Felix, and average of $15,000/hd.
READ ALSO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.