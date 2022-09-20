Winton's Way Out West Fest has announced its return in 2023, after this year's event was postponed due to COVID-19.
The festival will take place from March 23 to April 1 next year with organisers promising "a brand new festival unlike any other."
First held in 2018, this year's event was scheduled for the beginning of the April school holidays, but was cancelled due to concerns surrounding the gathering of large crowds in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In postponing the festival, organisers said the health and safety of everyone was paramount. The event was also cancelled in 2020 due to COVID but did take place last year.
Since its inauguration in 2018, the festival has grown into an annual event, involving street closures to accommodate the large crowds.
Next year's event will feature bull riding, live music and motocross entertainment featuring PBR AUstralia and Freestyle Kings.
Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, October 7.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
