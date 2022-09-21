The North West Star
NT Police charge man, 44, in relation to helicopter crash that killed Outback Wrangler star Chris Wilson

By Newsroom
Updated September 21 2022 - 4:15am, first published 4:14am
Outback Wrangler co-star Chris Wilson died in a helicopter accident back in Febraury this year. Supplied: Facebook

A 44-year-old man has been arrested by Northern Territory Police, following an ongoing investigation into a helicopter crash which killed Outback Wrangler star Chris 'Willow' Wilson earlier this year.

