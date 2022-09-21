Mount Isa City Council donate funds to Young People Ahead

Mount Isa City Council is continuing to support local charities, by presenting a cheque to the Charity of the Month.
At an Ordinary Council Meeting held on Wednesday September 21, councillors presented Young People Ahead with a cheque for $261.45.
Young People Ahead are the largest youth organisation in Mount Isa and supports persons between the ages of 12-25 years of age.
Deputy Mayor Phil Barwick said it was great to support YPA who support and advocate for young people, their families and the community.
"YPA directly offers a number of different services that service the community including the Youth Shelter, Learner Driver Programs and more," Cr Barwick said.
YPA board member Christine Rankin accepted the donation and said the funding would go towards supporting local youth and helping change their lives.
"This will help better their way of life and put them on the right path," Ms Rankin said.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
