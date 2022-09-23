The bones of a large prehistoric marine animal are now on display at Kronosaurus Korner museum as part of the B.O.B exhibit.
B.O.B, or Bag of Bones, are the fossils of an extinct ichthyosaur which were first discovered by tourists, Cath and Michael Freeman, in 2019.
When alive, B.O.B was predicted to have grown to almost 7 metres in length. The exhibit features the bones on display in nearly the same position they were discovered.
Ichthyosaurs (from the ancient Greek word for "fish lizard") are large extinct marine reptiles resembling modern fish or dolphins that lived from 250 million years ago to around 90 million years ago, at a time when the area around North West Queensland was part of a vast inland sea.
Experts at the museum believed that B.O.B was torn apart by a kronosaurus.
"During the preparation stages, questions often arise as to how B.O.B. might have died. It could have been lack of oxygen, contamination of the water or the drying up of the ancient inland sea," a spokesman for the museum said.
"However, we are finding that many of B.O.B.'s vertebrae show signs of large puncture marks.
"The only animal large enough to inflict such damage on a creature of B.O.B.'s size would be the mighty Kronosaurus."
Richmond's Kronosaurus Korner is the home of Australia's premier marine fossil museum. The museum's most famous find was remnants of a kronosaurus, a short-necked marine reptile, which were found on a property near Hughenden.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
