KAP leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter wants transfer duty fees halved on property purchases in regional locations to incentivise population growth outside of South East Queensland.
The "Population De-centralisation Plan" would halve transfer duty fees for a period of two years on owner-occupier house and land property purchases in regional locations with a population of less than 25,000.
The proposal was designed to promote population growth and attract workers in regional communities, while simultaneously reducing the population burden in major metropolitan areas.
It comes after Premier Palaszczuk's announcement last week that the Queensland Government would hold a Housing Summit in October to address housing and cost of living issues.
Mr Katter said his proposal was a response to the government's Housing Summit.
"We feel it is necessary to get in front of the game and put some solutions on the table," he said.
"I think it's something tangible that could play a role in trying to turn the tide against the exodus of people from regional areas."
According to a recent report released by the Property Council of Australia, Queensland's population grew by 750,000 between 2011 and 2021. The report also revealed that close to ninety per cent of the state's population growth was centred upon the south-east.
Mr Katter said his policy was an opportunity to provide much needed economic growth in Queensland's regional communities and could also help reduce pressure on renters in highly-congested areas.
"In places like Mount Isa, Ayr and Mareeba, there are hundreds of houses sitting on the market that are highly-affordable; around the $300,000 mark would get you a very comfortable home," he said.
"There are also jobs on offer in these towns in almost every sector, so a move to regions would tick the boxes for a lot of people in terms of work, housing and lifestyle."
Mr Katter will write to the Premier, Treasurer and Housing Minister to ask that the proposal be officially considered during the Housing Summit in October.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.