The North West Star
Traeger MP Robbie Katter proposes housing policy to attract workers to regional Queensland

JC
By Jeremy Cook
September 23 2022 - 9:00pm
Traeger MP Robbie Katter has proposed a policy that would halve transfer duty fees on property purchases in regional Queensland. Picture supplied.

KAP leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter wants transfer duty fees halved on property purchases in regional locations to incentivise population growth outside of South East Queensland.

