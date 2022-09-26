Government approves grants for mineral projects in Northern Australia

The Australian Government has approved a series of grants for six critical minerals projects across Northern Australia.
The grants were announced in last year's budget as part of the previous Coalition Government's Critical Mineral Accelerator Initiative, intended to support the development of the critical minerals resources industry.
The grants are worth up to $50 million in total and will aim to generate new jobs and drive regional economic growth.
Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Madeleine King said the grants would support more than 500 new jobs in regional and northern Australia.
"The grants will accelerate early and mid-stage projects, driving new investment in our processing and manufacturing capabilities as we develop our critical minerals sector," she said.
"Australia has vast reserves of critical minerals which are crucial to batteries and electric vehicles, as well as the medical equipment production, defence, aerospace, automotive and agritech industries.
"These junior projects, should they be successful in scaling up to full production, will help diversify global critical minerals supply chains."
The successful grant recipients were Alpha HPA Ltd, Cobalt Blue Holdings, EQ Resources Ltd, Global Advanced Metals Pty Ltd, Lava Blue and Mineral Commodities Ltd.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics.
