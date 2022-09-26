Police search for missing man in North West Queensland

Police have continued the search for a man in North West Queensland after he was reported missing on Friday evening.
According to police, the 32-year-old South Townsville man was believed to be travelling from Pentland to Mount Isa after going missing from the Charters Towers area.
The man, Reece O'Neill, was last seen at a hotel on Main Street in Pentland on September 14. He is described as Caucasian, 183cm tall with a proportionate build, brown hair and green eyes.
Police have asked people travelling along the Flinders Highway between Pentland and Mount Isa to be on the lookout for Mr O'Neill.
Family and police are concerned for his health and welfare as he has a medical condition and requires medication.
Police have urged anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.
"We're requesting that anyone who was travelling along the Flinders Highway between September 14 and today, if they have had any dealings or if they've seen anyone matching Reece's description, if they could please contact us through Policelink, Crime Stoppers or at the Charters Towers Police Station," Charters Towers Officer in Charge, Sergeant Tony Hosie said.
"The highway is used on a regular basis by heavy vehicle transport, so we are particularly asking if truck drivers can keep an eye out for this person, or if they've had dealings with this person, if they can contact us it would be greatly appreciated."
