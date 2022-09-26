A 53-year-old Mount Isa man has been charged following an incident in Mount Isa CBD earlier this month where police were forced to make an emergency declaration.
The declaration was made under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) on Friday, September 2 after an alleged domestic violence incident.
Police closed off West Street, Isa Street, Miles Street, and Rodeo Drive as part of an exclusion zone as they dealt with the incident.
The man was charged with wilful damage, threatening violence, dangerous conduct with weapon and possessing restricted items.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear in Townsville Magistrates Court on October 24.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
