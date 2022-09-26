Mount Isa ladies competed for top honours at the Mount Isa Golf Club on the weekend in an 18-hole Stableford event.
Angie Sciascia continued her good form after winning the Club Championship and returned a blistering score of 41 points totally outclassing her rivals.
Slotting into the runner up position was Ulla Allen with 33 points. Auretta Perrin claimed the ball rundown position finishing close behind on 32 points.
Universal nearest the pins went to Judy Fangrath on hole 3, Sally Dawson on hole 6 and Angie Sciascia on hole 14.
Graded pins on offer were taken by Judy Fangrath for B grade on hole 12 and Sally Dawson for C Grade on hole 8.
In the mid-week competition, the ladies competed in an 18-hole Stableford event.
Sally Dawson took the first-place trophy with an impressive score of 38 points, while runner up went to Judy Fangrath with 24 points.
Nearest the pins were shared around with Suni Thogersen taking hole 8, Judy Fangrath hole 9 and Sally Dawson hole 17.
