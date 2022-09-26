Mount Isa looks set to receive a mid-week bout of wet weather.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has forecast a mostly sunny week for North West Queensland with showers likely to hit the region on Wednesday.
The BoM has also predicted a light chance of rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon, with the remainder of the day expected to be sunny, reaching a top of 35 degrees.
On Wednesday, up to 8mm of rain is expected to fall in the morning and afternoon with an added chance of a thunderstorm. Temperatures will reach a maximum of 27 degrees and a low of 17.
Sunny conditions are expected to bring an end to the week with temperatures expected to reach a top of 31 degrees on Thursday and 32 degrees on Friday.
Conditions will remain mostly sunny heading into the weekend with temperatures on Saturday reaching a top of 33 and a low of 17.
Saturday's forecast also shows a slight 10 per cent chance of rain and light winds.
A 30 per cent chance of rain is expected on Sunday with up to 0.2mm of rain to potentially fall. Light winds and maximum temperatures of 34 degrees are also forecast.
As for the lake levels, Mount Isa Water Board reports Lake Moondarra is sitting at 37.4 per cent capacity, while Lake Julius is at 86.1 per cent.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
