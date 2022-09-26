The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Wet weather forecast for Mount Isa this week

JC
By Jeremy Cook
September 26 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Isa can expect a mid-week deluge with rain predicted to fall on Wednesday. File picture.

Mount Isa looks set to receive a mid-week bout of wet weather.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.