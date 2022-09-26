Fifty years ago tourism in Queensland was something people thought happened on the Gold Coast with meter maids, but the western Queensland town of Winton had other ideas.
Alongside Vince Evert, who discovered in the 1960s, through visitor book signings to his gift and gem business in the town, that there was a much larger volume of tourist traffic through Winton than was generally recognised, Peter Evert and others conceived of a festival to help move through the doldrums of drought in the early 1970s.
Out of that was born the iconic Dunny Derby, attracting teams from Germany, Iceland and the US over the years, spawning names such as Pirates of the Cari-pee-an, Runny Rumps, and the Trump Dump, all competing for the honour of the porcelain bowl trophy.
Robyn Stephens OAM, who has been the festival's chief volunteer for four of the five decades it's been highlighting outback attractions, said on Saturday at the unveiling of a monument marking the 50th anniversary of the Outback Festival, that it had been a wonderful journey.
Standing beside the whip-cracking goanna that is the festival's symbol, Queensland's Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the festival, along with tourism in general in the outback, was supporting thousands of jobs.
"From bush poetry, opal and fossil fossicking to family-friendly events, the Outback Festival celebrates the spirit and wide open spaces of Queensland's backyard," he said. "Organisers have put on a special, 50th anniversary celebration to mark the Outback Festival's milestone and Winton's recent win at the Australian Top Tiny Tourism Town Awards."
When the festival began in 1972 it had a 10-day schedule and remained that way for the next 10 years, when it was scaled back to eight days, going to five full days from 1999.
To enhance that, local sporting events and a truckies' reunion help to draw good crowds each time.
Mr Hinchliffe said up to 868,000 visitors had travelled to outback Queensland in the year to March 2022, generating $569 million for the visitor economy.
"That's why the Palaszczuk government is backing the Outback Festival through our Queensland Destination Events Program," he said. "Planning for the $20 million Queensland Music Trails program is also underway to position Outback Queensland as a music festival destination ahead of the 2032 Games."
Winton Mayor Gavin Baskett said the Outback Festival had grown and evolved over the last 50 years and should be a bucket list item for travelers as a truly outback experience.
"Speaking as a previous small business owner, the week of the festival was the busiest time in the shop and it's a great boost leading into the long off season when tourist numbers are low," he said. "It's an extraordinary effort by the committee members, both previous and current, to continue to grow the festival - and it is great to see visitors and the old locals return to Winton to catch up with friends and family."
ALSO READ:
The golden anniversary gala dinner was held on Saturday evening, featuring a three course meal, guest speakers and a big screen presenting 50 years of memories of the Outback Festival and RFDS Queen of the Outback Quest, Lighting of the Lantern, Fireworks Spectacular and entertainment by 1RAR military band.
The appearance by the Band of the 1st Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment was one of many made by the band in Winton over the years, and was part of a tour of regional Queensland, including Emerald, Winton, and Hughenden.
The tour was promoted as strengthening the connection between Army and regional Queensland communities through a mutual love of music.
It raised funds for Lions Club Queensland, which provides community services and continued commitment to improving the lives of regional Queensland communities.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.