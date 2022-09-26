YOUR SAY: Star readers' letters.

"Closing the Gap" means more equitable opportunities for indigenous Australians as a priority after 250 years of settlement. With education and health facilities the keys to equal opportunity, perhaps these should be first addressed in remote communities where conditions are below par and found wanting. Children in remote Indigenous communities fall far behind the national average in all aspects of education and social development, often being normalised to alcohol-related violence. The demise of "Intervention" by the Howard Government, a practice to avoid alcohol-related violence in remote communities where welfare dependence is the norm, will now become part of the problem, not the solution. It's time our remote Indigenous communities expect better welfare standards while facilitating access to the best education and health facilities for their people. The demand for a voice must have a willingness to expose their people to the same high standards as all Australians if these communities are to flourish. It is a team effort and takes genuine commitment from both parties. Eloise Rowe