YOUR SAY: In praise for proactive Nuffield Scholars

By Craig Thomson
Updated September 26 2022 - 11:29pm, first published 10:00pm
YOUR SAY: Star readers' letters.

In praise for proactive Nuffield Scholars

Congratulations to Jarrod Cook and Regan Lynch, who join 17 other aspiring young agricultural leaders as 2023 Nuffield Scholars ("Nuffield Scholarships for North West residents", North West Star, 15/9). It seems fitting that, in 2023, more women than ever will join the prestigious Nuffield program and that topics centre on sustainability in agriculture. As we collectively tackle significant environmental challenges, we should all be grateful that our young agricultural leaders are passionate and proactive in learning how to, among other things, reduce chemical inputs, improve biodiversity on agricultural land, optimise land use productivity, and minimise their climate impacts. So, best of luck to the 2023 cohort as they undertake their important studies. Amy Hiller

