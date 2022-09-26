YOUR SAY: Star readers' letters.

Congratulations to Jarrod Cook and Regan Lynch, who join 17 other aspiring young agricultural leaders as 2023 Nuffield Scholars ("Nuffield Scholarships for North West residents", North West Star, 15/9). It seems fitting that, in 2023, more women than ever will join the prestigious Nuffield program and that topics centre on sustainability in agriculture. As we collectively tackle significant environmental challenges, we should all be grateful that our young agricultural leaders are passionate and proactive in learning how to, among other things, reduce chemical inputs, improve biodiversity on agricultural land, optimise land use productivity, and minimise their climate impacts. So, best of luck to the 2023 cohort as they undertake their important studies. Amy Hiller
Queen Elizabeth II loved trees. This year, she chose the Queen's Green Canopy programme for her Platinum Jubilee. In her 70-year reign, it is estimated the Queen planted over 1500 commemorative trees, several in Australia's botanical gardens. For the Jubilee, she chose a Copper Beech to plant at Balmoral Castle. Sadly, England's trees are dying in vast numbers due to disease and climate change. In memory of Elizabeth and to support her tree planting program, perhaps your readers and their families might consider visiting the Trees in Memoriam page at the Queen's Green Canopy website and purchasing one or more trees to be planted in the UK. Ray Peck
Our new Prime Minister, Albanese, has spoken from the heart at the Northern Territory's Garma Festival with a determination to take an Indigenous Voice in our Constitution to a general referendum. However, addressing Indigenous representations economic and social disparities requires more than a response on a ballot paper.
"Closing the Gap" means more equitable opportunities for indigenous Australians as a priority after 250 years of settlement. With education and health facilities the keys to equal opportunity, perhaps these should be first addressed in remote communities where conditions are below par and found wanting. Children in remote Indigenous communities fall far behind the national average in all aspects of education and social development, often being normalised to alcohol-related violence. The demise of "Intervention" by the Howard Government, a practice to avoid alcohol-related violence in remote communities where welfare dependence is the norm, will now become part of the problem, not the solution. It's time our remote Indigenous communities expect better welfare standards while facilitating access to the best education and health facilities for their people. The demand for a voice must have a willingness to expose their people to the same high standards as all Australians if these communities are to flourish. It is a team effort and takes genuine commitment from both parties. Eloise Rowe
It is often said by Australian politicians that Australia is a very minor contributor in relation to causing climate change because compared with many other countries our lesser use of fossil fuels , to produce energy, is only adding a very small percentage of greenhouse gases -that are the prime cause of human induced climate change- into the atmosphere.
What is often not mentioned, particularly by politicians, is the fact that Australia is a massive exporter of coal and natural gas, that when used by importers to create energy, adds enormously to the volume of greenhouse gases in the global atmosphere.
When our huge exports of coal and gas are taken into consideration it becomes very clear that Australia is, in fact, a major world contributor to causing climate change.
It is surely time for our politicians to face reality and realise that our highly lucrative exports of fossil fuels, coal and natural gas in particular, are inflicting great harm upon ourselves and people across the world. Brian Measday
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
