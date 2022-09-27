The North West Star
Mount Isa City Council requests bank holiday for Mount Isa Centenary in February

JC
By Jeremy Cook
September 27 2022 - 5:00am
Mount Isa City Council passed a motion recommending a bank holiday be observed on February 24, 2023. Picture Mount Isa City Council Youtube.

The Mount Isa City Council has agreed to apply for a bank holiday to celebrate Mount Isa's centenary celebrations, next year.

JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

