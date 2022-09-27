The Mount Isa City Council has agreed to apply for a bank holiday to celebrate Mount Isa's centenary celebrations, next year.
Council passed a motion in last week's ordinary meeting of Council recommending that the bank holiday fall on Friday, February 24 2023. Mount Isa Day is set to be celebrated one day before on February 23.
The recommendation was in line with what the 100 Year Advisory Committee had decided on in their meeting in early August.
Unlike regular public holidays, a bank holiday will not incur penalty rates for businesses.
Advisory Committee Chair Councillor Peta MacRae said observing the bank day on a Friday would allow people "to enjoy a long weekend to celebrate 100 years of Mount Isa."
"It's good to know that businesses won't be hit with penalty rates if they want to open because obviously with lots of visitors in town, we'd like our local businesses to be open," she said.
The Council will confirm the holiday once it is approved by the Queensland Government.
Preparations for Mount Isa's 2023 Centenary have been well underway for some time now with the Council set to kick off the celebrations by holding a Mount Isa Day Dinner underground at the Hard Times Mine on February 23.
Other events will include the highly anticipated 100-year reunion dinner on May 6 which will hope to attract former Mount Isa residents back for a gala-style event.
Key dates for the Mount Isa 100 Years Celebration include:
