Nominations for this year's Jemena Northern Outback Business Awards are set to close soon and businesses have been encouraged to get their entries in before the deadline.
Nominations will close this Friday, September 30. From then, nominees will have until October 9 to complete their submission.
Businesses from Burke, Carpentaria, Cloncurry, Croydon, Doomadgee, Etheridge, Flinders, McKinlay, Mount Isa, Mornington Island and Richmond shires have been encouraged to enter their nominations.
The awards are designed to recognise the achievements of local businesses in the region. Awards will be presented on November 5 at the Buchanan Park Entertainment Centre.
Businesses can nominate themselves for up to six award categories including Rising Star of the Year, Micro Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Community Organisation of the Year and Workplace of the Year.
Individuals can also be nominated as part of the Customer Service Awards. These awards include categories such as Employee of the year, Customer Service Hero and Leadership Hero.
Commerce North West President Emma Harman said time was running out for people to fill out the nomination forms.
"Right now the key focus is to get your nominations in for both individuals and businesses," she said.
"If there is somebody out there in the public that you want to nominate for customer service, you've only got a couple more days so, you might as well give them credit.
Ms Harman also encouraged businesses to give as much information as they could when filling out the nomination form.
"Give us lots of information and make sure you're entered into the right category," she said.
"You will be judged on what's in your submission and not anything else. Give us all the positives and the challenges that you're business might have overcome."
The awards have received the backing of major sponsors including Jemena, Glencore, Mount Isa City Council, Blackwoods, APA Group and SAC/HitFM.
Businesses have also been encouraged to look into the nomination forms closely as the questionnaire had changed from previous years.
Submissions can be made through Commerce North West website at: https://commercenorthwest.com.au/event-calendar/northern-outback-business-awards
