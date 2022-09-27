Mount Isa City Council has finished upgrades at the Animal Management Facility that will improve the quality of life for dogs in temporary care.
The upgrades involved the demolition and rebuild of the facility's main dog cages after the previous cages had rusted away causing a safety hazard.
The rebuild of the cages involved new insulation, fans and three evaporation cooling systems for greater temperature control and to prevent dogs from overheating during summer.
The Council also improve the quality of the cages and installed Perspex to minimise cross-contamination and encourage calmer behaviour due to being unable to see the other dogs.
A spokeswoman for Mount Isa City Council said the upgrades were intended to improve the quality of life for dogs at the facility.
"Not only will it improve the quality of life for the dogs but reduces the risks of heat exhaustion for staff other mitigating measures are in place as well for staff," she said.
"We are already finding that most of the dogs are more settled and quieter throughout the day."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni.
