A parliamentary committee is coming to Mount Isa to hear the public's opinions on decriminalising offences including public intoxication and public urination.
Mount Isa City Council has said it is "not in favour" of decriminalising the offences, while Traeger MP Robbie Katter said decriminalisation was solving the wrong problem.
The Community Support and Services Committee is currently exploring legislative options for decriminalising public intoxication and begging offences covered by the Summary Offences Act 2005.
The committee is also considering repealing the offence of 'urinating in a public place', which is currently punishable by a maximum of two penalty units and equates to a $287.50 fine.
Public intoxication has the same maximum penalty, while begging in a public place carries a maximum of 10 penalty units or 6 months imprisonment.
Traeger MP Robbie Katter said he understood the principles guiding the inquiry, but felt it would not solve antisocial behaviour.
"I wouldn't necessarily say people need to be locked up or charged for these things, but you need some sort of deterrent," Mr Katter said.
"In practical terms, for a place like Mount Isa and the challenges it's facing at the moment you have to be very careful that you're not removing what little tools you have to try and manage this.
"The public expectations are that you're not harassed, or when you're walking your kids down the street they're not exposed to that sort of behaviour."
The committee says one of its focal points is the impact of decriminalising public intoxication and begging in rural and remote communities like Mount Isa.
Another consideration is the design of alternative health and social welfare-based responses to the public offences, which will include feedback from First Nations groups.
Mr Katter said this would only treat the symptoms of systemic issues, and that his proposed amendments to the Blue Card system were a better alternative to decriminalisation for communities in his electorate.
Under the legislation proposed by the Traeger MP members of Indigenous communities with prior convictions, barring severe offences involving children, would be able to request that their community leaders consider their application for a Blue Card.
"In principle this is consistent with the intent of my Blue Card bill," Mr Katter said.
"However, I would argue with my proposed amendments to the Blue Card bill the issue becomes less significant.
"The solution for many of these people is meaningful work and Blue Cards remain one of the biggest barriers, so that's a better way of addressing the situation at its core rather than dealing with the symptoms."
The public hearing will start at 10am at the Ibis Styles on Rodeo Drive and Camooweal Streets on October 4, any community members who wish to speak at the event can register on the committee's website.
